Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18452 Comments: 147643 Since: Aug 2009

Senate Republicans Say It Would Be Stupid Of Them To Let You See Their Health Care Bill

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:41 PM
Discuss:

Senate Republicans are going to be done writing their health care bill tonight, but they are refusing to release it to the public yet because they think it would be stupid to let the American people see it this soon.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor