Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18445 Comments: 147592 Since: Aug 2009

RELEASE: Senate Bill Would Weaken Protections for Pre-Existing Conditions - Center for American Progress

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCenter for American Progress
Seeded on Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:56 PM
Discuss:

Washington, D.C. — While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continues to hold closed-door discussions around the Senate Republican version of the deeply unpopular American Health Care Act (AHCA), a new column from the Center for American Progress uses reported details of the plan to outline how the bill would critically weaken protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions. Even if the bill does not include waivers for community rating, as the House bill did, it would weaken protections by letting states waive essential health benefit (EHB) standards. The inclusion of an age tax and rollback of the Medicaid expansion would compound the negative impact.

Chelsea Kiene

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor