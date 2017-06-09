Deputy Director of USAID Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges In Contract-Steering Scheme

Defendant Admits Providing Sensitive Documents to Friend Whom She Selected for Health Care Project

WASHINGTON – BethAnne Moskov, a deputy director for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), pled guilty today to charges stemming from a contract-steering scheme, announced U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Jonathan Schofield, Special Agent in Charge for the USAID Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations.

Moskov, 53, of Silver Spring, Md., pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and making false statements to law enforcement. The plea agreement, which is subject to Court approval, requires the Court to impose a sentence within the range of no prison time to a year and a day in prison. The Honorable Christopher R. Cooper scheduled sentencing for August 28, 2017.

“By engaging in cronyism and contract-steering, this defendant chose to reward a friend with federal money instead of actively seeking the most qualified and cost-effective bidder,” said U.S Attorney Phillips. “The prosecution of this case underscores our determination to protect taxpayer dollars and demand that contracting officials act fairly and within the law.”

“The American taxpayer expects federal employees to execute their duties and obligations conscientiously and in a dispassionate, fair manner that puts public good ahead of private gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Schofield. “Here we see an unfortunate exception; an official who used her position to benefit herself. Though the damage in reputational harm and erosion of public trust is difficult to quantify, the resolute investigation and prosecution of Ms. Moskov is a reminder that legal and ethical standards for federal employees are not haphazard and consequences for such transgressions can be grave.”