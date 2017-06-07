Full text: James Comey statement to Senate intelligence committee on Trump contact - POLITICO

Statement for the Record

Senate Select Committee on IntelligenceJames B. Comey

June 8, 2017

Chairman Burr, Ranking Member Warner, Members of the Committee. Thank you for inviting me to appear before you today. I was asked to testify today to describe for you my interactions with President-Elect and President Trump on subjects that I understand are of interest to you. I have not included every detail from my conversations with the President, but, to the best of my recollection, I have tried to include information that may be relevant to the Committee.