Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18405 Comments: 147299 Since: Aug 2009

Massive win: Supreme Court strikes down North Carolina's GOP-drawn maps for racial gerrymandering

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 10:02 AM
Discuss:

In a major victory for voting rights on Monday, the Supreme Court affirmed a lower court ruling issued last year that had struck down 28 of North Carolina’s 170 state legislative districts on the grounds that Republicans had unconstitutionally used race in drawing these maps in the first place. These lines will now have to be redrawn, and new elections will be held under them, most likely next year or possibly even later this year. When that happens, Democrats could finally break the GOP’s years-long veto-proof supermajorities in the legislature, which Republicans have used to run roughshod over democratic norms and impose a radical conservative agenda on an evenly divided swing state.

By Stephen Wolf  

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor