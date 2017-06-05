Trump Doesn't Know How His Own Government Works As He Blames DOJ For Executive Order

A raging Trump took to social media to blame the Department of Justice for a presidential executive order that he signed, which proves that Trump has no idea how the government that he is supposed to be running works.
Jason Easley
