Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18382 Comments: 147198 Since: Aug 2009

Trump Doesn't Know How His Own Government Works As He Blames DOJ For Executive Order

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 11:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A raging Trump took to social media to blame the Department of Justice for a presidential executive order that he signed, which proves that Trump has no idea how the government that he is supposed to be running works.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor