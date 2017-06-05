North Carolina woman admits leading 30 parishioners in beating of gay church member to expel his 'demons'

A North Carolina woman admitted in court in Friday that she led approximately 30 parishioners from her church to attack and beat a gay member of the church in an effort to “expel his demons,” Pink News is reporting.
Tom Boggioni
