California pastor arrested for lewd acts with a minor | Daily Mail Online

- Matthew Tague, 43, was arrested on May 31 by San Diego Sheriff's Department detectives for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor
- He was booked into Vista Detention Facility and is being held on $1.9million bail
- Tague was fired as pastor at the North Coast Calvary Chapel on Wednesday
- Authorities said the incident is not related to his duties or position at the church
- Tague has been married to his wife for over 20 years and the couple have three biological children and three adopted children
By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com