Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18341 Comments: 146955 Since: Aug 2009

California pastor arrested for lewd acts with a minor | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 4:16 PM
Discuss:

 

  • Matthew Tague, 43, was arrested on May 31 by San Diego Sheriff's Department detectives for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor
  • He was booked into Vista Detention Facility and is being held on $1.9million bail
  • Tague was fired as pastor at the North Coast Calvary Chapel on Wednesday
  • Authorities said the incident is not related to his duties or position at the church
  • Tague has been married to his wife for over 20 years and the couple have three biological children and three adopted children

By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor