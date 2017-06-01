SAN DIEGO – Joseph Daniel Saucedo of Vista pleaded guilty in federal court today to charges, admitting that he attempted to manipulate two children, ages 11 and 16, into sending sexually explicit photographs of themselves, and then threatened to expose them if they refused to continue.
Vista Man Pleads Guilty to Coercing Young Children into Sending Him Naked Pictures
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017 5:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment