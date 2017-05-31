CEO And President Of Premium Ticket Resale Business Charged With Engaging In A Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme Resulting In Losses Of At Least $70 Million

Jason Nissen Is Alleged to Have Told Investors He Was Financing Large Purchases of Premium Tickets to Events Such As the Super Bowl, the World Cup, and “Hamilton,” and Instead He Used Investors’ Money on Himself and to Pay Back Other Investors

Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeny Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today that JASON NISSEN was arrested and charged in Manhattan federal court today with defrauding victims of at least $70 million by falsely representing that he was using the victims’ money to further a profitable, multimillion-dollar wholesale ticket business. NISSEN was arrested this morning and will be presented in Manhattan federal court later today.