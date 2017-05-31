Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18322 Comments: 146859 Since: Aug 2009

Chicago New Birth Christian Center Pastor and Others Plead Guilty to Summer Food Program Fraud

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: | USAO-CDIL | Department of Justice
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 10:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The founding pastor of New Birth Christian Center, a non-denominational church in Chicago, his wife, and three associates have pled guilty to defrauding a summer food program for low-income children. Robbie Wilkerson, 49, and his wife Tasha, 44, both of Oak Park, Ill., entered their guilty pleas today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins. Robbie Wilkerson pled guilty to wire fraud and money laundering; Tasha Wilkerson pled guilty to theft of government funds.

 

The business administrator for the 2010 summer food program, Anthony Hall, 54, a NBCC pastor, of Downers Grove, Ill.; Richard Shumate, 51, program operations manager for the 2010 program; and his wife Evelyn Shumate, 48, who worked as an assistant for the program, of Romeoville, Ill., each entered pleas of guilty last week to one count of theft of government funds.

 

--------

Related Article (wandtv.com)

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor