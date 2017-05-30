Trump Budget Devalues Women With Savage Cuts To Programs For Domestic Abuse Survivors

he big FU to victims of domestic violence came during Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney’s lecture on compassion. See, they think that after mostly men beating the crap out of mostly women, cutting these programs will teach survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse to “be more independent.” Rather than helping survivors of domestic abuse, we should feel compassion for the abusers. Who are they kidding? We know how this works. It means more women simply won’t be able to get out of domestic abuse situations and many more won’t be survivors.