Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18294 Comments: 146709 Since: Aug 2009

Trump Budget Devalues Women With Savage Cuts To Programs For Domestic Abuse Survivors

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 11:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

he big FU to victims of domestic violence came during Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney’s lecture on compassion. See, they think that after mostly men beating the crap out of mostly women, cutting these programs will teach survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse to “be more independent.” Rather than helping survivors of domestic abuse, we should feel compassion for the abusers. Who are they kidding? We know how this works. It means more women simply won’t be able to get out of domestic abuse situations and many more won’t be survivors.

By Adalia Woodbury

Image: Twitter

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor