Owners of Russian Bank Sue Buzzfeed Over Trump Dossier

MANHATTAN (CN) – Unhappy with BuzzFeed over its reporting of the infamous “Pissgate” dossier, the owners of a Russian bank that is being investigated by the FBI for ties to President Donald Trump brought a defamation complaint Friday.
JOSH RUSSELL
