Report: Comcast Is Ending Lawrence O'Donnell's MSNBC Show Because He Was Too Critical Of Trump

The Last Word is pulling in record ratings, but Lawrence O'Donnell's show will end when his contract expires because Trump put pressure on NBC to fire the host because he was too critical of the President.

