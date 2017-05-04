Former Chief Financial Officer At Not-For-Profit Organization Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud And Making A False Tax Return

Former CFO Admits to Embezzling Money and Evading Taxes

Earlier today, Paul Cronin pleaded guilty at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, to a criminal information charging him with one count of wire fraud and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return, in connection with his conduct as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for United States Council for International Business (USCIB), a not-for-profit organization that advocates for international business and trade. Pursuant to Cronin’s plea agreement with the government, Cronin agreed to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution as part of the sentence imposed by the Court. The plea was entered before United States Magistrate Judge James Orenstein.

As detailed in court filings and facts presented during the plea proceeding, Cronin abused his position as the CFO of USCIB to misappropriate more than $1.3 million in funds to pay for personal expenses. Cronin compounded his criminal conduct by failing to report the embezzled funds as income to the Internal Revenue Service.