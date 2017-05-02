Newsvine

Trump 'directly involved' in hunt for Twitter user exposing his tiny inauguration crowd: report

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Tue May 2, 2017 4:56 PM
Newly released internal emails from the National Park Service show President Donald Trump got, “directly involved” in the NPS investigation into the source of a tweet with unflattering crowd sizes on Inauguration Day.

Bob Brigham

