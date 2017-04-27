Newsvine

President Donald J. Trump Signs Presidential Memo Prioritizing Department of Commerce National Security Investigation into Aluminum | Department of Commerce

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a presidential memorandum calling on Secretary Wilbur Ross to prioritize a Department of Commerce investigation to the effects of aluminum imports on US national security. The inquiry will consider overcapacity, dumping, illegal subsidies, and other factors, to determine whether aluminum imports threaten American economic security and military preparedness.

“Thank you to Secretary Ross, who is quickly demonstrating to the entire world that we are serious about protecting our jobs,” said President Trump.  “Today, we are sending another clear signal to the world: we will fight for American workers, American jobs, and American Dreams.”

