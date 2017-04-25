Stockbroker Sentenced To 78 Months In Prison In Connection With Investment Scheme

PHILADELPHIA –William Bucci, 60, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced yesterday to 78 months in prison for running an investment fraud scheme that duped victims into turning over more than $3.2 million, announced Acting United States Attorney Louis D. Lappen. United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky also ordered that Bucci serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. In addition, Bucci must pay more than $3 million in restitution to the victims and the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the indictment, Bucci told his victims he was starting a wine and high-end olive oil import business. Among his one dozen victims was a Catholic Priest and a retired Philadelphia firefighter. The indictment charges securities fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of mortgage fraud, and five counts of making and subscribing false federal income tax returns for underreporting his income for the tax years 2007 through 2011. On June 8, 2016, Bucci entered a plea of guilty to the securities fraud, mail fraud, and mortgage fraud counts. He entered a plea of nolo contendre to the tax counts. After the government presented its evidence, the Court found the defendant guilty of all charges.