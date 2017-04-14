Newsvine

Blaine Man Indicted For Production And Possession Of Child Pornography

Acting United States Attorney Gregory G. Brooker today announced a federal indictment charging SCOTT FRANCIS FORTIER, 38, with production and possession of child pornography. FORTIER was indicted on April 12, 2017, and will make his initial appearance in United States District Court later this week.

