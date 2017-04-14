Acting United States Attorney Gregory G. Brooker today announced a federal indictment charging SCOTT FRANCIS FORTIER, 38, with production and possession of child pornography. FORTIER was indicted on April 12, 2017, and will make his initial appearance in United States District Court later this week.
Blaine Man Indicted For Production And Possession Of Child Pornography
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Apr 14, 2017 4:29 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment