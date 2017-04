BOSTON - A Taunton man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to child exploitation and related offenses in connection with coercing seven minors to send sexually explicit images.

Joseph Debrum, 40, pleaded guilty to seven counts of coercion and enticement of a minor, six counts of sexual exploitation of children and two counts of distribution of child pornography. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for July 18, 2017.