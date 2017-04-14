Tallahassee Man Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Antonio Fuguet, 36, of Tallahassee, was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for receipt of child pornography, after pleading guilty on January 5. The sentence was announced by Christopher P. Canova, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

In October 2015, law enforcement officers discovered child pornography files online through a peer-to-peer network that were traced to Fuguet’s residence. A forensic examination of Fuguet’s laptop computers revealed child pornography videos and more than 230 images, many of which involved children under the age of 12.