Alexander employee resigns after identity theft charges | WBIR.com

KNOXVILLE - A staff member in Sen. Lamar Alexander's Knoxville office is charged with felony identity theft, accused of using a stolen debit card to take some $6,000.
John North , WBIR
Image Source: Knox County Sheriff's Office
