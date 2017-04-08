Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 17734 Comments: 143299 Since: Aug 2009

Alexander employee resigns after identity theft charges | WBIR.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: wbir.com
Seeded on Sat Apr 8, 2017 4:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

KNOXVILLE - A staff member in Sen. Lamar Alexander's Knoxville office is charged with felony identity theft, accused of using a stolen debit card to take some $6,000.

John North , WBIR

Image Source: Knox County Sheriff's Office

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor