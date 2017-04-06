Newsvine

3 Red State Democrats Betray Their Party By Voting To End Gorsuch Filibuster

Red state Democrats Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) voted with Republicans to end cloture during the reconsideration and move Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination forward.

Jason Easley

