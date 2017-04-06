SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. sentenced Trevor Kintaro Lichnock-Gembe, 29, of Fair Oaks, today to four years and 10 months in prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unlawful possession of identification documents of others, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Fair Oaks Man Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison for Opening Bank Accounts Using IDs Stolen from U.S. Mail
