Dallas County Man Who Fired Numerous Shots at Officer with Ennis Police Department During a High Speed Pursuit Sentenced to 480 Months in Federal Prison

DALLAS — A Lancaster, Texas, Man, Javier Martinez, 24, was sentenced today before U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle to 480 months in federal prison for his involvement in an attempted kidnapping and then subsequently firing numerous shots at an officer with the Ennis Police Department during a high-speed pursuit, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

In October 2016, Martinez pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during or in relation to a crime of violence; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Martinez has been in custody since the time of his arrest in September 2016.

Co-defendants Jose Cardenas Aguirre, 25, and Maria Guadalupe Bello, 22, were sentenced in March 2017. Aguirre was sentenced to 324 months in federal prison. Bello was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Co-defendants Melissa Trevino, 23, and Indolfo Martinez, 47, who is Javier Martinez’s father, have pleaded guilty to their roles in the kidnapping, cocaine and heroin distribution, and/or firearm offenses and are awaiting sentencing later this month. One remaining defendant charged in the case, Jonathan Benitez, remains a fugitive.

“The sentences in these cases reflect the horrific and stunningly brazen nature of these crimes,” said US Attorney Parker. “Extremely violent criminals like these will continue to be a high priority for my office.”