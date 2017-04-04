Newsvine

Father charged in accidental shooting death of son | khou.com

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and accidentally shot himself in the head, killing him.

The Associated Press

