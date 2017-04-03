Newsvine

Mercedes-Benz pulls ads from 'The O'Reilly Factor' -- will others follow? - Apr. 3, 2017

Mercedes-Benz said Monday that it has "reassigned" its advertisements on "The O'Reilly Factor" following a report about five settlements with women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse by the show's host, Bill O'Reilly.

by Tom Kludt

