Oregon Oyster Farmer Fights Flood of Cow Poop

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) – A federal judge Friday appeared sympathetic to an Oregon oyster farmer who claims his livelihood is endangered by the state’s failure to regulate fecal coliform bacteria pollution from nearby dairy farms.
KARINA BROWN
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) – A federal judge Friday appeared sympathetic to an Oregon oyster farmer who claims his livelihood is endangered by the state’s failure to regulate fecal coliform bacteria pollution from nearby dairy farms.
KARINA BROWN
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment