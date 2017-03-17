Newsvine

10 Ways President Trump's Agenda Will Harm His Supporters in Rural and Small-Town America - Center for American Progress

As a candidate, President Donald Trump promised to focus on revitalizing predominantly rural and small-town industries across America, claiming that “[f]amily farms are the backbone of this country” and that “coal is coming back.” President Trump visited these small towns and rural areas promising voters he would “create massive numbers of jobs” and that he would “rebuild … your communities.” But the agenda that Trump is advancing—reflected in his “skinny budget” released today as well as in his reported past policy proposals and statements—reveals his bait and switch on voters in these very communities.

By Katherine Gallagher Robbins, Rejane Frederick, and Rachel West

