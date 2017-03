Introduction and summary

Russia’s actions to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election and help then-presidential candidate Donald Trump win were similar to its activities to build a network of far-right political parties and movements in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin is using this network to advance his policy objectives at home and abroad.

By Ken Gude

(AP/Pavel Golovkin)

A journalist holds a poster with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, France's far-right Front National President Marine Le Pen, center, and U.S. President Donald Trump prior to the Russian president's annual news conference in Moscow, December 23, 2016.