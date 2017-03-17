Former Cashier Sentenced for Defrauding Walmart

Columbia, South Carolina---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Kianna Kateri Spurgeon, age 25, of Greenville, South Carolina, was sentenced today in federal court in Anderson, South Carolina, for Access Device Fraud, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1029. United States District Judge Timothy M. Cain of Anderson, sentenced Spurgeon to three years’ probation, community service, and repayment of restitution.