Donald Trump Expands Troops in Syria, Angering Turkey and Sacrificing Civilian Lives | Alternet

Last week, US Army Rangers drove around the Syrian town of Manbij with the American flags flying high. They were sending a message to all the armies that are gathered around that they would not like to see any ‘accidental’ bombing of their positions. The message was heard loud and clear. It came just as US President Donald Trump’s government announced that the United States would send hundreds of US Marines into northern Syria as part of the impending battle against the city of Raqqa, where the Islamic State has control.