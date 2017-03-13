'What the f*ck is wrong with you?': Twitter rips GOP lawmaker for racist 'somebody else's babies' tweet

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-IA) retweeted a link to a post by the far-right newspaper Voice of Europe featuring an image of Dutch white supremacist Geert Wilders, who is running for his country’s parliament.
David Ferguson
