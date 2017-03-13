Newsvine

Bad News Piles On Trump As The FBI Is Cooperating With Russia Investigation

Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!
Mon Mar 13, 2017
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, announced that the FBI has reversed itself and increased their level of cooperation into the congressional Trump/Russia investigation.

Jason Easley

