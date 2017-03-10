Newsvine

Scammers even impersonate kidnappers | Consumer Information

View Original Article: FTC | Consumer Information
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:02 AM
Imposters will pretend to be anyone to get you to send them money. Recently, reports of virtual child kidnapping imposter scam have resurfaced. The scam begins with a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped a child in your family. You may even hear sounds of a child in distress in the background. The scammer demands money immediately, often wanting money sent through a wire transfer service or by prepaid card.  The scammer may even insist that you keep the call a secret and not alert the police.  

by Alesha Hernandez
Consumer Education Specialist, FTC

