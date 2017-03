Plastics are everywhere. They make up grocery bags, shampoo bottles, furniture, and even the microbeads in some toothpastes and facewashes. Unfortunately, when these products become trash, they persist in landfills, oceans, and other places where oil-based plastics can do more harm than good.

But what if there was a plastic that came from renewable resources? And what if once you were done using it, the plastic material was absorbed naturally by the environment?