Paul Krugman says Trump exposes GOP dirty secret: The Republican Party 'has been faking it for years'

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman asserted on Monday that Donald Trump’s presidency has shown that the Republican Party is completely unprepared and unable to enact the policies it has promised voters for years.
David Edwards
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman asserted on Monday that Donald Trump’s presidency has shown that the Republican Party is completely unprepared and unable to enact the policies it has promised voters for years.
David Edwards
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment