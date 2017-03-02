Pastor charged in death of Ella Grace Foster | Reading Eagle - NEWS

Reading, PA A pastor has been charged in the death of Ella Grace Foster, the 2-year-old who died of pneumonia in November after her parents did not seek medical treatment for the girl because of their religious beliefs.
Lea Skene
