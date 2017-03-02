Former NFL Player and Former Bank Executive Sentenced for Ponzi Scheme and Money Laundering

BOSTON – A former New England Patriots player and a former bank vice president were sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Boston in connection with an investment scheme that took in over $35 million by making fraudulent loans to professional athletes.

Will D. Allen, 38, of Davie, Fla., and Susan Daub, 56, of Coral Spring, Fla., were each sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to six years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of approximately $16.8 million. Judge Young remanded both defendants to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

“The defendants’ elaborate Ponzi scheme robbed many of the investors of a stable financial future,” said Acting United States Attorney William D. Weinreb. “The significant sentences the Court imposed today should remind investment professionals to handle their clients’ money with the transparency and integrity that the law requires.”

“Mr. Allen and Ms. Daub lied, cheated and swindled investors out of millions of dollars for their own personal enrichment,” said Harold H. Shaw, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division. “This behavior destroys the financial security of hard-working individuals in our community and the FBI will do everything in its power to bring to justice individuals who take advantage of unwitting victims.”

“The sentences imposed by the court today send a strong message – those who defraud investors to unjustly enrich themselves will pay a hefty price,” said Special Agent in Charge Joel P. Garland, IRS Criminal Investigation. “As a former professional football player, Mr. Allen’s conduct is especially egregious. He used his status as an NFL athlete to legitimize his dealings with investors. We are proud to bring our financial expertise to joint investigations of this magnitude, and help prevent future victims of such schemes.”