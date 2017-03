(CN) – Astronomers may have identified the cause of a cosmic phenomenon that has eluded researchers and left a crater in the current theory of planetary formation.

By SEAN DUFFY

An image of a protoplanetary disk, made using results from the new model, after the formation of a spontaneous dust trap, visible as a bright dust ring. Gas is depicted in blue and dust in red. (Credit: Jean-Francois Gonzalez)