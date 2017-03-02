Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17350 Comments: 140634 Since: Aug 2009

The Harrowing Story of Life Inside Alabama's Most Sadistic Christian Bootcamp

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 7:50 AM
Discuss:

Solid Rock Ministries in Mobile, Alabama. Three officials from the church’s program for troubled teens were convicted in January 2017 of aggravated child abuse.

Mobile County District Attorney's Office

By Art Levine

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor