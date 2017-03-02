Dozens Arrested in Massive Gun and Drug Sting Operation

NORFOLK, Va. – Over 150 law enforcement agents and officers executed a major takedown today, arresting dozens of individuals for their respective roles in selling drugs and guns in Norfolk. Twelve federal defendants are in custody for firearms and drug charges, while more than a dozen others were arrested on state charges.

“This historic operation represents our commitment to making the streets of Norfolk as safe as we can,” said Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Illegal firearms are the principal tools employed in the deadly cycles of turf battles and gang conflicts that deprive our neighborhoods and families of the peace and security that we treasure as Americans. The actions taken today reflect the coordinated, skilled and brave work of law enforcement. They are to be applauded. But they should also remind each of us that a peaceful community can only be realized when citizens share in the serious work of upholding the common good and respecting the rule of law.”