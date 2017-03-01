Salem pastor gets decades for child rape

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The pastor at Our Father’s House in Salem was sentenced to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and sodomy with someone under the age of 14.
KOIN 6 News Staff
Image:(Marion County sheriff’s Office)
