Salem pastor gets decades for child rape

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The pastor at Our Father’s House in Salem was sentenced to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and sodomy with someone under the age of 14.

KOIN 6 News Staff

Image:(Marion County sheriff’s Office)

