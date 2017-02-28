Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPrez! Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17326 Comments: 140495 Since: Aug 2009

Betsy DeVos statement on black colleges sparks uproar - ABC News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONABC News
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:37 AM
Discuss:

Angry social media users flew into an uproar Monday evening after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a statement that some said ignored the context under which historically black universities were created.

By KARMA ALLEN

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor