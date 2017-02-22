Newsvine

Mitch McConnell Spits On Democracy By Hiding From Protesters In Kentucky

Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:24 PM
Protesters were waiting for Mitch McConnell outside of the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon, so Sen. McConnell showed his true colors by hiding from the protesters by sneaking into the building through a hotel back door.

Jason Easley

