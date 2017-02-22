Mitch McConnell Spits On Democracy By Hiding From Protesters In Kentucky

Protesters were waiting for Mitch McConnell outside of the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon, so Sen. McConnell showed his true colors by hiding from the protesters by sneaking into the building through a hotel back door.
Jason Easley
