Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17259 Comments: 140133 Since: Aug 2009

Attorney Pleads Guilty to Role in Scheme That Targeted Distressed Homeowners

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | USAO-CT | Department of Justice
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:54 AM
Discuss:

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BRADFORD BARNEYS, 51, of Odenton, Maryland, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to conspiring with Timothy W. Burke in a long-running fraud scheme that targeted distressed homeowners throughout Connecticut. BARNEYS is an attorney licensed to practice in Connecticut and has an office in Bridgeport.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor