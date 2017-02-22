Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that BRADFORD BARNEYS, 51, of Odenton, Maryland, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to conspiring with Timothy W. Burke in a long-running fraud scheme that targeted distressed homeowners throughout Connecticut. BARNEYS is an attorney licensed to practice in Connecticut and has an office in Bridgeport.
Attorney Pleads Guilty to Role in Scheme That Targeted Distressed Homeowners
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Feb 22, 2017 4:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment