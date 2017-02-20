Iraqi hacker took credit for hijacking subdomain and defacing Trump site | Network World

A hacker, purportedly from Iraq, defaced a site previously used by President Donald Trump for campaign fundraising. The “hack” occurred Sunday on the server, secure2.donaldjtrump.com. It was short-lived.
By Ms. Smith
A hacker, purportedly from Iraq, defaced a site previously used by President Donald Trump for campaign fundraising. The “hack” occurred Sunday on the server, secure2.donaldjtrump.com. It was short-lived.
By Ms. Smith
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment