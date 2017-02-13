Did Michael Flynn Commit a Crime? | Law News

National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn is being investigated by the FBI for communication that he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before President Trump took office. Flynn is suspected of discussing sanctions against Russia that President Obama was putting in place at the time, possibly to let the ambassador know that the sanctions would be eased once Trump took office. Over the weekend, Former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, who is now a senior editor at The Atlantic, said that if something like this happened with someone in Bush’s administration, Bush likely “would have had him arrested.”