Deputy to Michael Flynn forced off National Security Council - NY Daily News

Amid growing concerns over national security adviser Michael Flynn's alleged ties to Russia, a senior official on the National Security Council was refused top-secret clearance on Friday, according to a report.
BY Chris Sommerfeldt
Amid growing concerns over national security adviser Michael Flynn's alleged ties to Russia, a senior official on the National Security Council was refused top-secret clearance on Friday, according to a report.
BY Chris Sommerfeldt
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment