Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17136 Comments: 139448 Since: Aug 2009

Deputy to Michael Flynn forced off National Security Council - NY Daily News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:11 AM
Discuss:

Amid growing concerns over national security adviser Michael Flynn's alleged ties to Russia, a senior official on the National Security Council was refused top-secret clearance on Friday, according to a report.

BY Chris Sommerfeldt

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor