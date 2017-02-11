Yosemite for Sale – Center for American Progress

In early 2016, Yosemite National Park made headlines when Delaware North, a private company, lost its concession contract in the park. The company had claimed trademarks for the iconic park’s half-dome logo and many uses of the park’s name. As a result, T-shirts bearing the phrase “Yosemite National Park” were no longer allowed to be sold in park gift shops, and the National Park Service, or NPS, spent $1.7 million dollars changing signs and logos across the park. At the heart of what is now playing out in a protracted court battle is the meaning of America’s national parks: Are they tools for private profit or are they national treasures for the public?